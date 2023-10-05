Bail increased to $1 million for former Rochester therapist accused of sexually abusing patient

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester therapist accused of sexually abusing a former patient appeared in court Thursday, Oct. 5, after allegations that she had violated the terms of her bail by contacting her alleged victim in August.

Mandy Erin Hyland, 43, was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable adult she treated in April of this year.

According to court documents, the alleged victim had tried to cut contact with Hyland, and checked himself into the Southeast Minnesota Regional Crisis Center after she tracked down his new contact information.

Rochester police issued an arrest warrant for Hyland in late June.

Hyland was released in July on the condition that she would have no contact with the alleged victim and would stay away from his residence.

However, court documents entered in late September state that an Adult Detention Center worker had viewed video visits with the alleged victim after he was taken into custody on unrelated charges, and noticed an unusual number of calls from “Karen Bjellum,” who had no other identifying information logged and was covering her camera during the recorded video calls.

The staffer heard mentions of pending legal cases and suspected that “Karen Bjellum” might be Many Hyland. They told the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office about the incidents and suspended the account.

Another police report entered in late September claims that Rochester law enforcement found photos, videos, and text messages from Hyland on the man’s phone, dating to August and September — after the order to maintain a distance from her alleged victim.

The police report claims that a corrections officer also heard “Karen Bjellum” ‘slip up’ and call herself “Mandy” during a September conversation.

On Oct. 5, Judge Joseph Chase set Hyland’s new bail amount at $1 million.

ABC 6 News has requested notice from the Adult Detention Center if Hyland is booked back into the ADC.