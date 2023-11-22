Backlash over Oronoco city council member “discriminatory” comments

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Comments from an Oronoco city council member prompted concerned residents to speak out at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

At the Nov. 15 planning and zoning meeting, commissioners heard a proposed plan for new housing developments.

City council member Jim Phillips said he like the proposal because it would make it more affordable for people to come in to the city. However, his next comments, raised some eyebrows with Oronoco residents.

“My concern, and I lived out in Southern California for 45 years, is just want to maintain that we get the right type of families that are associated with that, if I can say it politely,” said Phillips.

Former city council member Dana Bergner says she doesn’t know what Phillips meant by “the right type of families” because families are made up of all different types of people.

“Everybody makes their own definition of family, and I don’t think it’s any small local government or big government’s idea to be able to say what type of family is right,” said Bergner.

Oronoco resident Malachi Johnson also spoke at the meeting and criticized the lack of diversity and dissenting voices on the council.

“Our community needs to grow; our community needs to be diverse. And especially people in the community who are diverse need to feel welcome too, and comments that, situations like this don’t make myself or others feel welcome,” said Johnson.

These residents say they’re standing up against what they perceive as discrimination, and want to make sure people in Oronoco are paying attention.

Councilor Phillips denied ABC 6 News’ request for comment.