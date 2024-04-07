Autism Friendly Austin holds “Battle of the Bags” fundraiser

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News)- The Hormel Historic Home’s Autism Friendly Austin initiative held its third annual bag battle fundraiser on Saturday.

Hwy 218 Cornhole runs beanbag tournaments around Austin, drawing serious players from all over the Midwest to raise money for local organizations and charities.

Saturday’s tournament saw 40 teams compete, with double elimination and a grand prize of a set of custom-made cornhole boards.

Autism Friendly Austin has, since 2009, advocated and spread awareness for community members living on the Autism spectrum, offering day camps and classes for youth and adults, as well as training and certifications for local business as “Autism friendly”, with the list of business and organizations totaling more than 200.

April is internationally recognized as World Autism Awareness and Acceptance month.

“The goal of Autism Friendly Austin,” said Beth Tobak, Community Autism resource specialist with Hormel House, “…is to make families and kids feel welcome in not just one area of our community, but every business, every hairstyle salon and dental office.”

On April 21, the Hormel House will host a “Stepping Out For Autism Walk” fundraising event where, along with raffles, entertainment and a light lunch, walkers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero.