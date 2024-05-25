Austin woman injured in crash near Twin Cities

(ABC 6 News) – A woman from Austin was hurt after a crash in Wright County Friday evening.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:27 p.m. in Monticello.

The crash report states 33-year-old Megan Zahradnik was traveling west on I-94, when her vehicle went off the roadway and collided with the median cable barrier.

Zahradnik was transported to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Centra Care Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.