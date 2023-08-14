Austin teen in custody after assault at Von Wald Youth Shelter

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says it’s investigating an assault at Von Wald Youth Shelter.

According to its Facebook page, the shelter is a place for youth in crisis.

Captain Tim Parkin says the assault occurred on August 12th at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A shelter employee called 911 saying there was a client throwing things around. The phone disconnected while the employee was trying to speak with the dispatcher, due to the alleged suspect grabbing and smashing the phone, according to Capt. Parkin.

A second call was made, saying an employee was passed out from the assault.

Upon arrival, deputies detained the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile from Austin, MN.

Capt. Parkin says it appears the suspect got upset with the facility, and began throwing things around, allegedly punching staff and other clients at one point.

Some people were transported to the hospital and later cleared with no prolonged injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held in Anoka County pending arraignment.