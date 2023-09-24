Austin spreads awareness with first Recovery Walk

(ABC 6 News)- For National Recovery Month, Austin spread awareness with their first Recovery Walk on Friday.

The event was hosted by the Mower County Opioid Committee and Recovery Is Happening with tons of different tables and activities as they spread awareness and celebrated recovery.

Event organizers said it was amazing to see how many people from the community showed up to show their support and they want to make sure no one feels like they are alone.

“We kind of want to make it an awareness that your not alone, there are people to have your back, that you can come out to events like this and that people do recover, that we do recover. We have that on our shirts that your not alone, your not in the dark you can come out and ask questions. You can always reach out to someone, there is always someone there for you,” said Brandon Moseng, Peer Recovery Specialist at Recovery Is Happening.

Recovery Is Happening is based out of Rochester but they also have a place in Mower County if you ever need to reach out.