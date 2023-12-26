Austin seeks nominations for Pillars of the City

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Austin is accepting nominations for the 2024 Pillars of the City to honor Austin residents.

The Pillars of the City was established in 2015 by Mayor Tom Stiehm to decorate the city’s flood wall pillars by placing plaques of Austin’s impactful residents.

Pillars of the City stamps the legacy of people who have made significant contributions to improving life in Austin. through economic impact, scientific innovations or recreational excellence.

Historically, three people have been dedicated each years.

To nominate someone, CLICK HERE to fill out the application form.

The city will accept nominations until Dec. 31. Pillars’ will be dedicated on July 4, 2024.