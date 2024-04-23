Austin Salvation Army thrift shop to close after 75 years of service

(ABC 6) – Officials with the Austin Salvation Army are announcing that the thrift shop will close its doors after Friday May 1.

The store was struggling to remain profitable, and those financial issues were only exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support from the community over the decade.” said Major Jeff Strickler, who leads the Austin Salvation Army. “The thrift store has been a cornerstone of our outreach efforts, providing affordable goods and a sense of community for generations. However, after careful consideration, we believe this closure is necessary to better utilize our entrusted resources for the greater good of Mower County.”

According to a press release, officials say they are crafting a long-term strategic plan to offer new services and enhance existing ones like the food pantry & community meals.

The last day for accepting community donations will be Saturday, April 27, 2024, and the thrift store’s doors will remain open until its final day of operation on Friday, May 31, 2024