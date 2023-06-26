Austin police searching for those involved in hit-and-run crash on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help in locating and identifying those involved in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night.

According to the APD, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 11:42 p.m. at 9th St. and 3rd Ave. NE in Austin.

The APD said two occupants were in an Infiniti when a Kia Spectra collided with it, causing the Infiniti to roll. When officers arrived, the occupants in the Kia were gone and have not been located or identified. The occupants in the Infiniti were not injured.

The vehicles were towed from the scene.

The APD said the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash or the whereabouts of those who left the scene are asked to call the APD at 507-437-9400.