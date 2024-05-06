Austin Packers hire Denny Bray as new head Girl’s Hockey coach

Austin Packers Hire New Head Girl's Hockey Coach

Austin Public Schools has announced that Denny Bray will be the new head coach for the Austin Packers Girl’s Hockey program.

Coach Bray was the inaugural coach in 1997 when Girl’s Hockey was introduced as a MSHSL sport. He had coached hockey for 16 years prior to stepping away in 2016.

The coach took 3 teams to the state tournament and was inducted into the Girl’s Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016. He was also an Austin Distinguished Alumni Honoree in 2019.

“It’s exciting to be back.” states Bray, “I am looking forward to rebuilding Austin Girl’s Hockey.”

“Austin Activities is excited to have Coach Bray on board. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help the girls grow on and off the ice. We are excited to have him return and help develop our athletes,” shared Activities Director, Katie Carter.