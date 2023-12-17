Austin man rolls vehicle, sent to hospital after crash in Claremont

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was injured after rolling his vehicle in Dodge County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 4:32 p.m. in Claremont at the intersection of Highway 14 and 380th Ave.

The MSP crash report states that 44-year-old Somneuk Boonreuang was heading west on Highway 14 when his vehicle left the road and rolled.

Boonreuang sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Owatonna Hospital.

Boonreuang was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSP.

The road was wet at the time of the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Claremont Fire, and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted at the scene.