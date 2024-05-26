Austin man injured in Hwy 218 crash

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 218 in Steele County left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 2:35 p.m. in Blooming Prairie.

The crash report states a 2013 Land Rover Range Rover was traveling southbound on Hwy 218, while a 2017 Toyota Sienna was heading north. The two vehicles collided near mile marker 28.

The driver of the Range Rover, 52-year-old Ler Hay from Austin, and passenger, 41-year-old Naw Gay of Austin, were transported to Owatonna Hospital. Hay sustained non-life threatening injuries, while Gay was uninjured.

The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Sunday Paw from Willmar, MN, was also taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The seven passengers in the vehicle were uninjured, but 70-year-old Ler Paw from Austin and 30-year-old Shwe Htoo from Willmar were also taken to the hospital.

Blooming Prairie Police, Fire and Ambulance, as well as Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.