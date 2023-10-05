Austin man arrested on warrants in Walmart parking lot

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested on multiple warrants in the Walmart parking lot at 1000 18th Avenue, NW Wednesday evening.

According to Capt. David McKichan with Austin PD, 35-year-old Shaninth Michael Ray was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. Oct. 4, and is currently held at the Mower County Jail.

While Ray has not yet appeared in Mower County Court according to Thursday’s court records, his charges listed on the Mower County Jail Roster include stalking, harassment, and domestic assault.