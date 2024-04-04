Austin man accused of sexually assaulting child under 10

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under 10, then attempting to flee custody.

Luis Fernando Aguilar Demetrio was taken into custody Tuesday, and charged Thursday with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 14; fleeing a peace officer; and obstruction of the legal process.

Demetrio, 24, is currently held in the Mower County Jail on $50,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

According to court documents, Austin police met with a woman on March 28, who said Demetrio had sexually assaulted a female child under age 10.

The child’s mother allegedly told police she had caught Demetrio partially undressed with the child, who said Demetrio had touched her inappropriately.

The child later told a Mower County social worker that Demetrio had touched her sexually, then told her not to say anything, according to court documents.

Demetrio allegedly told police he had not touched the child’s genitals, but that she had accused him of doing so before.

On April 2, Demetrio went to the Mower County law enforcement center and spoke to detectives. At the end of the conversation, court documents claim that police told Demetrio to stand up and be handcuffed.

When he resisted, officers allegedly tackled him to the ground and threatened to tase him.

After being handcuffed, Demetrio allegedly attempted to run southbound, away from the law enforcement center and squad cars, according to court documents.

He tried to run away from the jail garage as well, according to court documents.

Demetrio is scheduled to appear in Mower County Court again April 18.