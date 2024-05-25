Austin high schoolers ‘outraged’ after being kicked from school following senior prank

A group of high school seniors in the Austin Public School District are outraged after being prevented from participating in the senior walk for their involvement in a senior prank.

Multiple students were banned from school grounds Fri., the last day of school, as part of an ongoing investigation into the prank.

Video from inside AHS shows a group of students covering parts of the building in balloons, confetti, and toilet paper.

According to AHS Supt. Joey Page, around 10 p.m. Thurs. evening multiple students entered the high school without permission and vandalized the building.

ABC 6 News spoke to some of these seniors involved, who said someone with ties to Supt. Page, gave them permission to enter the school and conduct the prank.

“We had an understanding that administration was fine with it,” said Garrin Wilson, one of the seniors.

They also say they intended to clean the mess the following day.

Students told ABC 6 they came up with rules, like no glitter or silly string, to make cleanup easier. However, some students did violate those rules.

“Most of us here would not have done it without knowing that we didn’t have backing from the administration,” said Kyle Schweis, another AHS senior.

Schweis and Wilson say they never expected to get banned from the school premise for a senior prank.

Supt. Page provided ABC 6 News with a statement that reads:

“Ensuring the safety and security of our building is our top priority, and we are taking this matter very seriously. The AHS administrative team is investigating, but we cannot comment on any individual student or students.“

The students who were banned from school grounds Friday say this has not only ruined their last day of school, but “soured their entire educational experience.”

This is a developing story and ABC 6 will update this article with more information once it is available.