Austin Fire Department conducts structure burn

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department conducted a structure burn on privately-owned property Saturday.

AFD firefighter Hans Gilbert, who is also an instructor at Riverland Community College, said the department can usually conduct training by burning down an unwanted or abandoned home once a year.

Containment of the fire, command and control of the scene and responding to unanticipated scenarios were a focus of the day’s training.

“It’s always nice to see how the fire responds, [especially to] the wind conditions,” said Gilbert.

Hose crews lining the perimeter doused bits of debris from the fire, as recent drought conditions have much of southeastern Minnesota under burn restrictions requiring a permit for even small yard and garden burns.