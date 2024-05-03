Austin convicted murderer sentenced to 32 years

(ABC 6 News) – Me’Darian McGruder, an Austin man convicted of murder, was sentenced to 386 months, or about 32 years, at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Friday, May 3.

He received credit for 974 days spent in jail since his arrest in 2021.

McGruder was found guilty in Feb. of two counts of 2nd-degree murder, a charge of 2nd-degree manslaughter, a charge of domestic assault, as well as a charge for a felon in possession of a firearm, following the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills.

McGruder was also ordered to pay $6,482.23 in restitution.

McGruder was also sentenced to 60 months for his felon in possession of a firearm charge, but that sentence is to be served concurrently with the longer murder sentence.

