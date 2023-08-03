Austin community coming together for Wyatt Hamlin

(ABC 6 News) – 16-year-old Wyatt Hamlin remains in a medically induced coma at Saint Marys Hospital.

He’s been there since Saturday, the day he was involved in this car crash in Austin. Sheila White has been by her son’s side. Saturday’s crash shattered his pelvis, and he’s had work done to repair that.

He also had a tracheotomy to help with his breathing. White said she’s grateful for all the support, especially out of Austin where it’s #WyattStrong.

People in Austin are rallying behind Wyatt and his family.

“It could happen to anyone of our children,” Angela Thorson said.

Brooke Stewart knows Wyatt and his mom Sheila.

They’re clients of hers at Whitelite Aesthetics in Austin.

“I actually seen the aftermath of the accident, I seen all the car lights and police lights and everything like that, and then when I found out who it was, I was in major shock, just knowing that he’s a young kid, it puts a toll on people,” Stewart said.

To show support, Brooke along with AMR creations decided to print t-shirts to sell with proceeds going to Wyatt’s family.

“Everybody can wear them, out in the community, just to show our support for Wyatt.”

There are also bracelets being sold with the same message.

Realtor Angela Thorson is selling those.

“My cousin actually was hit by a drunk driver many years ago too so that touched home and I just wanted to do something small that I could do for the family,” Thorson said.

Thorson has never even met Wyatt but felt compelled to help somehow and in some way.

You’ll also see tip jars at restaurants like here at Qdoba and why an Austin Bruins fan selling jerseys to support the family.

Something special for Wyatt who normally plays hockey but is now fighting to recover at Saint Marys Hospital.

So far Wyatt’s GoFundMe page so far has raised over $23,000.

If you would like to donate click HERE.