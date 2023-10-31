Austin church experiences vandalism over the weekend

What was supposed to be a fun Halloween weekend turned into a clean up mission for an Austin church after graffiti was spray-painted on their building.

The Bethlehem Church congregation showed up for Sunday morning service to find the church was vandalized over the weekend.

The exact time and who is responsible remains unknown.

Now, with the church’s “Family Fun Night” scheduled for Tuesday, the church is rushing to clean it up before the festivities begin.

“These types of things take away our attention, they take away our time and they take away our money because now we have to focus on cleaning it up. Those are the types of things we don’t want to do,” said Paul Steel, Senior Pastor at Bethlehem Church.

Despite the setback, the church is planning to focus on the positive as they get ready for their event on Tuesday.