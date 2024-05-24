Austin bridge work continues, ramp closures ahead

(MnDOT) – Construction crews continue to make progress on the replacement of the Hwy 105/Oakland Avenue bridge on the west end of Austin. But we do have traffic changes planned further east as more of the project gets ready to begin.

Be ready for traffic changes on I-90 and the closure of the eastbound off- and on-ramps at 4th Street and 6th Street. Motorists can utilize other exits or on-ramps, either before or after their regular interchange when travel involves eastbound I-90.

I-90 eastbound lanes will be closed between Oakland Avenue and Highway 218 south. I-90 traffic will be in the westbound lanes with eastbound and westbound traffic using single lanes adjacent to each other.

I-90 eastbound bridge resurfacing over 6th St.

I-90 eastbound off-ramp to 6th St . will be closed and detoured: I-90 eastbound motorists should use Exit 179 (11th Dr.), take a left and use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound. Next, motorists should take Exit 178B, the 6th St. exit.

. will be closed and detoured: I-90 eastbound on-ramp from 6th St. will be closed and detoured: Motorists should take the I-90 westbound on-ramp from 6th St., then take Exit 177 (Hwy 218 N/14th St. NW), take a left and use the I-90 eastbound on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

I-90 and 4th St./Co. Rd. 45 interchange construction

I-90 eastbound off-ramp to 4th St. will be closed and detoured: I-90 eastbound motorists should use Exit 179 (11th Dr.), take a left and use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound. Next, motorists should take Exit 178A, the 4th St. exit.

will be closed and detoured: I-90 eastbound on-ramp from 4th St. will be closed and detoured: Motorists should take the I-90 westbound on-ramp from 4th St., then take Exit 177 (Hwy 218 N/14th St. NW), take a left and use the I-90 eastbound on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

Hwy 105

Crews continue work on building the pier and will be preparing for next week when they do some concrete work on the pier cap. They’re also doing earth work to prepare to build the bridge abutments at each end.

Cedar River closure

If you use boats, kayaks, or canoes on the Cedar River in Austin, be alert that the river will be closed to watercraft at I-90 beginning Monday, June 3.

Crews will be demolishing the eastbound bridge and removing the center pier. Once the removal work is done, it will continue to be dangerous to be on the water at this site, because construction crews will be building the new pier and abutments near or in the river channel.

During the I-90 bridge replacements, that section of the Cedar River State Water Trail will be off limits to paddlers and boaters who go through that part either from the upstream side or downstream where the city has a boat ramp on Austin Mill Pond.

For people using the new canoe/kayak access below Ramsey Dam (3 river miles upstream from I-90), a small, rock access is available on Wolf Creek in Austin’s Wildwood Park to get off the river. Paddlers need to turn upstream at the V-shaped confluence just north of I-90 and paddle upstream about 100 yards. Road access is on 17th Avenue Northeast, about 200 feet east of the landing.