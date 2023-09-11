Austin Boys’ Hockey Team hosts fundraising game for Wyatt Hamlin

(ABC 6 News) – It has been more than one month since 16-year-old, Wyatt Hamlin, was hit by a man police say was driving drunk.

Now, the Austin community is rallying behind the teen with the sport he loves.

Next Saturday night, the Austin Boys’ High School Hockey team will be hosting a “Wyatt Strong” fundraiser game at Riverside Arena.

The boys will be on the ice playing from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, food, and “Wyatt Strong” items for the public to purchase at the game.

A close friend of Hamlin’s family says that Wyatt is awake in the hospital now.

After a generous donation of a laptop from Walmart, Wyatt is very excited to watch the game and see the bleachers packed for a fun night of hockey.