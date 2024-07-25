Austin Public Schools unveils cell phone policy for 2024-25 school year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Public Schools has unveiled its cell phone policy for the 2024-25 school year.

For grades K-8, cell phones are required to be turned off and put away in backpacks or lockers. If students have a medical or other emergency reason for accessing their phone during the day, they should discuss an exception with an administrator.

If parents/caregivers need to reach their child during the school day, they should call the main office, and their child will receive the message in a timely fashion.

For grades 9-12, cell phones are not allowed during instruction times within classrooms. However, phones can be utilized during passing time and during lunch hours.