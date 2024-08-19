Minnesota school start dates
ABC 6 News — The following is a complete list of start dates for all public schools in southern Minnesota.
8/21:
Albert Lea Schools
8/26:
Rochester Public Schools (9th Grade)
Byron Schools (6-12)
Austin Schools
8/27:
Rochester Public Schools (Middle School and High School)
8/28:
Rochester Public Schools (Elementary School)
8/29:
Byron Schools (K-5)
9/3:
Kasson-Mantorville (5-12)
Hayfield Schools (6-12)
Fillmore Central (7-12)
Lanesboro Schools
Kingsland Schools (7-12)
Rushford-Peterson Schools
Mabel-Canton Schools (7-12)
Alden-Conger Schools (6-12)
Glennville-Emmons Schools (High School)
NRHEG Schools
Stewartville Schools (6th Grade and 9th Grade)
Dover-Eyota Schools (6-12)
Grand Meadow Schools (7-12)
Southland Schools (6-12)
LeRoy-Ostrander Schools (Middle School and High School)
9/4:
Triton Schools (6-12)
Mabel-Canton Schools (K-6)
Alden-Conger Schools (K-5)
Glennville-Emmons Schools (Elementary School)
Stewartville Schools (7-8 Grade, 10-12 Grade)
9/5:
Kasson-Mantorville (K-4)
Triton Schools (K-5)
Hayfield Schools (K-5)
Fillmore Central (K-6)
Kingsland Schools (K-6)
LeRoy-Ostrander Schools (Elementary School)
Stewartville Schools (Kindergarten Group A)
Dover-Eyota Schools (K-5)
Grand Meadow Schools (K-6)
Southland Schools (K-5)
9/6:
Stewartville Schools (Kindergarten Group B)