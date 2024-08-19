Minnesota school start dates

By KAALTV
back to school

ABC 6 News — The following is a complete list of start dates for all public schools in southern Minnesota.

8/21:

Albert Lea Schools

8/26:

Rochester Public Schools (9th Grade)

Byron Schools (6-12)

Austin Schools

8/27:

Rochester Public Schools (Middle School and High School)

8/28:

Rochester Public Schools (Elementary School)

8/29:

Byron Schools (K-5)

9/3:

Kasson-Mantorville (5-12)

Hayfield Schools (6-12)

Fillmore Central (7-12)

Lanesboro Schools

Kingsland Schools (7-12)

Rushford-Peterson Schools

Mabel-Canton Schools (7-12)

Alden-Conger Schools (6-12)

Glennville-Emmons Schools (High School)

NRHEG Schools

Stewartville Schools (6th Grade and 9th Grade)

Dover-Eyota Schools (6-12)

Grand Meadow Schools (7-12)

Southland Schools (6-12)

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools (Middle School and High School)

9/4:

Triton Schools (6-12)

Mabel-Canton Schools (K-6)

Alden-Conger Schools (K-5)

Glennville-Emmons Schools (Elementary School)

Stewartville Schools (7-8 Grade, 10-12 Grade)

9/5:

Kasson-Mantorville (K-4)

Triton Schools (K-5)

Hayfield Schools (K-5)

Fillmore Central (K-6)

Kingsland Schools (K-6)

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools (Elementary School)

Stewartville Schools (Kindergarten Group A)

Dover-Eyota Schools (K-5)

Grand Meadow Schools (K-6)

Southland Schools (K-5)

9/6:

Stewartville Schools (Kindergarten Group B)