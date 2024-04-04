Apple River murder suspect returns for day four in court

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, April 4, marked day four in court for the Prior Lake Man, accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old and hurting four others on the Apple River in Wisconsin two years ago.

Prosecutors say Nicolae Miu got into an argument with two groups of tubers on the river.

Police body camera video played in court on Thursday captured the moments of the encounter from July 2022 and Miu’s capture.

“Do you remember any shocked expression on his face?”” asked a prosecutor.

“I do not, no,” responded Miu.

“What do you remember what his… look, his face looked like?”

“Kind of in a trance, didn’t say anything.”

The district attorney said, in court, that the state could rest their case as early as the week of April 8.