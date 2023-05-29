Apartment building in Davenport, IA partially collapses

(ABC 6 News) – Disaster strikes the community of Davenport, IA after portions of a six-story apartment building collapsed Sunday.

During a press conference, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says that some people are still unaccounted for.

According to the Davenport fire chief, firefighters arrived on scene just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

So far, first responders have rescued seven people and escorted another dozen people safely out of the building.

Crews will continue to work through the night to search the rubble for missing people.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will post more information as soon as it becomes available.