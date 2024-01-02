Apache Mall Levels Rochester Store closing, Mall of America location remains open

(ABC 6 NEWS) – In a Facebook post, LEVELS is announcing the closure of their Apache Mall location.

The store first opened in 2020, they’ve been at the Apache Mall for more than three years.

They also have a location at the Mall of America that remains open.

Even with the closure of the Rochester location, the business is looking toward the future.

“We’re excited to inform you that Levels will be moving to a more suitable venue and expanding beyond the boundaries of Minnesota,” The Levels Team said. “We highly value your support and eagerly anticipate serving you in the near future.”

For more information on Levels, visit this link.