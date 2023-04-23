Altar of late Rochester poet Danny Solis up at Cafe Steam

It’s made up of pictures, letters, and any other objects that relate to Danny’s life.

People will be able to stop by and leave any letters, poems, and personal messages for Danny and honor his memory.

The altar was inspired by Danny’s words about the Day of the Dead.

“Day of the Dead can be any time of year when you’re remembering people who have passed away, we thought it would be appropriate to do an altar for him in a way that the community can really participate right away,” a friend of Danny’s McKay Bram said.

Danny passed away while in New York for a poetry event.

The altar will remain up through the end of April in honor of national poetry month.