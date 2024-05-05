Alcohol involved in Winona County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 61 in Winona County left one person injured Saturday night.

According to Minnestoa State Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m.

The crash report states 62-year-old Ganga Harris from Winona was heading eastbound on County Road 7, when her vehicle went off the roadway across Highway 61.

MSP says alcohol was involved as a cause of the crash.

Harris was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Pickwick Fire, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Ambulance assisted at the scene.