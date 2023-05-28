Albert Lea woman to walk in Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.

(ABC 6 News) – Laurie Bowman-Neff is a retired Army veteran that was involved in a very important operation during the Gulf War.

Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Laurie was an administrative supervisor during both operations and now over 30 years later, she’ll be marching in the parade.

She will be joined by many of her comrades that were with her during the operation.

“It brought back a lot of memories being deployed again and that feeling, it was very honoring to be a part of that,” Laurie said.

The memory of leaving her family while she was deployed was a tough moment to relive.

She said it was tough not being able to talk to them, but it was her faith that kept her going.

Her family is happy to see her march in the parade and her courage is something they admire.

“Just knowing that comradery was something that she cherished and loved very much, it meant a lot to her,” Laurie’s son Kamel said.

Laurie’s family will be in attendance to watch the parade in D.C.

