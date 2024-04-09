Albert Lea voters to decide future of recreational attractions

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Voters in Albert Lea must decide: should the city increase its property tax rate by about $50 per year to fund renovations for recreational attractions?

The referendum would fund renovations to the city arena, aquatic center, the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and the Albert Lea splash pad.

“It’s been 26 years, so that’s a long time. It seems like the community really supports our recreation programs. And this’ll go a lot farther to increase our usage of our facilities and keep them strong for the future,” said Bob Furlend, a recreation manager at the city arena.

If the $9.8 million bond passes, the facilities will receive what some voters call a much-needed improvement.

“When people drive through town and they see the sports facilities they have and the other facilities that we have in town, I think they either come away with a good impression or a bad impression,” saud Dave Vaagen, who voted in favor of the referendum.

If the referendum fails, the city says the aquatic center faces closure and the city arena will face cuts to its services by half.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Polls results will be updated later tonight, check back as more information becomes available.