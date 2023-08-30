Albert Lea to be featured in new Netflix series

(ABC 6 News) — A new series on Netflix, called “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones”, will include a community in southeast Minnesota.

According to Netflix, the series will follow author Dan Buettner to five communities in the world “where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.”

Buettner helped develop a healthy-living concept called Blue Zones. Blue Zone cities have been proven to promote long, healthy lives for their residents.

In 2009, Albert Lea was part of a pilot program to adopt Blue Zones strategies to improve well-being. In 2016, it became the first Blue Zones certified community in the U.S.

According to a press release from Cathy Malakowsky, Albert Lea’s Blue Zones Project Lead, the city will have a few moments of screen time in the new Netflix series.