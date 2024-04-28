Albert Lea sponsors clean up day for citizens to get rid of old junk

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, citizens of Albert Lea took advantage of the city-sponsored clean up day to get rid of their old household junk.

People were free to dispose of brush, yard waste and demolition debris at the Albert Lea transfer station and demolition landfill.

Appliances, sofas, mattresses and other furniture were taken at discount rates, while a crew of city workers and volunteers helped unload and sort the junk as it was dropped off.

City manager Ian Rigg said “certain items are discounted so residents can clear out some of that junk and other items are free for the residents here in Albert Lea to bring down and have disposed.”

No worries if you missed this clean up day though, as there will be a Fall clean up day scheduled for October.