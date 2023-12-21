Albert Lea schools and auto center make the holidays brighter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lea, the school district is teaming up with a local auto dealer to help make the holidays a bit brighter.

Albert Lea Area schools and Dave Syverson Auto are working together this week to deliver meals to families in need during the holiday season.

Both district leaders and employees at Dave Syverson Auto Center say they’re proud to be able to provide for their community.

This is our fourth year now,” said Travis Stortroen, the general manager at Dave Syverson Auto Center. “And the social workers look forward to it every year too because they’re getting asked from these, these families if if we’re doing it again. So I think it’s making a huge impact.”

They’ll be serving a total of 125 meals to selected families with the school district’s social workers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.