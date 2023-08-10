Albert Lea puts out no swim advisory after algae blooms in Fountain Lake

(ABC 6 News) – This isn’t a new problem at Fountain Lake but it is a real safety concern.

The water is green from a bloom of algae and signs are posted alerting people not to get in and swim.

Lack of rain is one of many causes for the harmful algae.

It’s actually bacteria and when the conditions are right, it grows into big algae blooms which were along the beach at Fountain Lake.

The sign said no swimming and that goes for both people and pets.

One fisherman said it’s a problem.

“I try to cast where the algae bloom is not because there’s fish around the algae bloom and it takes your bob under, it’ll take your hook into that,” Wayne Wurst said.

Albert Lea did issue the following statement:

“Conditions can change quickly with wind, rain, and cooler temperatures, so people recreating on the water should always scan the water for potentially harmful algae, whether or not an advisory has been issued.”

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, children are at biggest risk from this kind of algae, so be sure to pay extra attention to them.

