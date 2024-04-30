Albert Lea pup named “Safe digging ambassadog” for Minnesota Energy Resources

(ABC 6 News) — An Albert Lea Aussiedoodle has a new job. The 11-month-old pup named Pepsi has been voted as Minnesota Energy Resources’ next safe digging “ambassadog.”

Customers cast thousands of votes in this year’s contest, and Pepsi won. She will be part of a social media campaign, reminding people to call 811 before they dig.

Pepsi’s nickname is “the Excavator.” Her humans say she loves to dig, play chase, go to the dog park, chew on pop bottles, and eat pizza left on the counter.