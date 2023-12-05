Albert Lea City Council to have meeting next week on open THC products in public
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea City Council is set to have another hearing on the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, THC and other similar products in public places, unless otherwise posted.
The hearing will take place on Dec. 11.
This would complement a state statute stating open alcohol bottles must be kept in the trunk or away from passengers when transported in a vehicle. This restriction does not allow alcohol in the glovebox or center console.