Albert Lea city council adopts 2024 preliminary tax levy

(ABC 6 News) – There wasn’t a lot of discussion tonight amongst Albert Lea City Council members about the preliminary tax levy.

This was something they needed to certify by September 30, according to state law.

The council agreed to adopt the maximum net tax levy to $7,745,000, a 5.5% increase from this year.

The proposed budget for next year is $19,912,400 which would be a 9.9% increase from this year.

“Where does our money go, again we’re 43% public safety which is police and fire and inspections,” finance director Kristi Brutlag said.

The breakdown is as follows.

Where does the money come from?

35% Local government aid

29% City property taxes

14% Charges for services and grants

12% Transfers from utility funds to cover overhead

10% Franchise fees from gas, electricity, and cable television

Where does the money go?

43% Public safety

21% Culture and Recreation

16% Public works

15% General government

5% Transfer funds for equipment replacement

The requested tax rate for next year would be 54.242, for example, if your house is worth $100,000 with the proposed tax rate, you would pay $542.42 in property taxes in 2024.

The council will use the next couple of months to finalize the budget and tax levy.

They plan to approve it on December 11.