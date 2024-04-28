Albert Lea citizens turn in unused and expired prescription medication

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, citizens of Albert Lea were able to safely get rid of their unused and expired prescription drugs.

This is because Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a twice yearly event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration to encourage people to turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal.

According to the D.E.A., the event helps curb medication misuse, opioid addiction, drug violence, and keeps dangerous drugs away from children.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police partnered with Walmart pharmacy for a drive-through drop off location for any unused or expired medication.

Lieutenant Whitney Wacholz from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated “it’s an opportunity for them to get out of their house and be able to discard them at no cost.”

If you missed the event, year-round drop off locations for prescription drugs can be found at your county sheriff’s office.