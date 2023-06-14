Air Quality Alert issued Wednesday for southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Air Quality Alert for southeast Minnesota on Wednesday.

The alert will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and include the areas from the Twin Cities south to Rochester.

The combination of small amounts of smoke from Canadian wildfires, light winds, warm temperatures, and sunny conditions will produce a high concentration of surface level ozone.

The MPCA said the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange, or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects, and are urged to avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Credit: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.

The MPCA said to take precautions by reducing or eliminating outdoor activities that contribute to air pollution, such as burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For more information and current air quality conditions, CLICK HERE.