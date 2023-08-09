Ability Building Center fundraiser gives people with disabilities lifelong skills

(ABC 6 News) – Ability Building Center has partnered with the Sunrise Kiwanis Club to host a car wash led by people with disabilities.

ABC has been hosting this event for 20 years. This event gives participants a chance to learn skills in a work environment.

“It’s absolutely so much fun to see the community show up and support individuals with disabilities and this day is always a testament to that. We almost have a constant line of cars that come through and the community shows up over and over again with individuals with disability and advocating for inclusivity,” Crystal Heim with ABC Public Relations said.

All the money raised will go into a rec and leisure activity for people with Ability Building Center. Heim says it’s important for them to work but also enjoy recreational activities.

ABC and the Kiwanis say they feel grateful that they can provide opportunities like this.