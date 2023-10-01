ABC 6’s Fall ‘Must See’ spots!

By KAALTV
n this 2020 file photo, viewer Laura Howard captured the fall color at Bear and Bean lakes in Silver Bay. (Courtesy: Laura Howard)

(ABC 6 News) – For all of the fall-fanatics in the area, ABC 6 News has compiled a list of fall activities and ‘must see’ locations to put on the calendar this autumn.

  • Sekapp Orchard
    • Apple orchard and pumpkin patch
    • Located at 3415 College View Road E, Rochester, MN 55904
    • Open through Aug. – Oct. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day
  • NorthWoods Orchard
    • Apple orchard and pumpkin patch
    • Located at 8018 75th Ave. NW, Oronoco, MN 55906
    • Open from Sept. 2 through Oct. 29
      • Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch
    • Pumpkin patch
    • Located at 90537 273 St. Austin, MN 55912
    • Open from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31
      • Weekdays: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Weekends and Oct. 18-20: Noon through 6 p.m.
    • Free to enter, wagon rides on the weekends
  • Red Barn Learning Farm
    • Located at 27251 State Hwy 30, Hayfield, MN 55940
    • Open through Oct. 31
      • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Wagon rides, corn pit, petting zoo, corn maze
  • Pinter’s Gardens and Pumpkins
    • Located at 2475 State Hwy. 9 Decorah, IA 52101
    • Pumpkin patch opens on Oct. 7
      • Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
      • Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Blossom Hill Orchard & Farm
    • Located at 645 Highway 52, Preston, MN 55965
    • Apple orchard and pumpkin patch
    • Open from Aug. 25 through Oct.
      • Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
      • Weekends: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.