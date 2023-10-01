ABC 6’s Fall ‘Must See’ spots!
(ABC 6 News) – For all of the fall-fanatics in the area, ABC 6 News has compiled a list of fall activities and ‘must see’ locations to put on the calendar this autumn.
- Sekapp Orchard
- Apple orchard and pumpkin patch
- Located at 3415 College View Road E, Rochester, MN 55904
- Open through Aug. – Oct. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day
- NorthWoods Orchard
- Apple orchard and pumpkin patch
- Located at 8018 75th Ave. NW, Oronoco, MN 55906
- Open from Sept. 2 through Oct. 29
- Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch
- Pumpkin patch
- Located at 90537 273 St. Austin, MN 55912
- Open from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31
- Weekdays: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Weekends and Oct. 18-20: Noon through 6 p.m.
- Free to enter, wagon rides on the weekends
- Red Barn Learning Farm
- Located at 27251 State Hwy 30, Hayfield, MN 55940
- Open through Oct. 31
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wagon rides, corn pit, petting zoo, corn maze
- Pinter’s Gardens and Pumpkins
- Located at 2475 State Hwy. 9 Decorah, IA 52101
- Pumpkin patch opens on Oct. 7
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Blossom Hill Orchard & Farm
- Located at 645 Highway 52, Preston, MN 55965
- Apple orchard and pumpkin patch
- Open from Aug. 25 through Oct.
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Weekends: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.