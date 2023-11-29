ABC 6 Toys for Tots drive a success

(ABC 6 News) – We at ABC 6 News are working to give back this holiday season.

All day on Tuesday we held our second annual Toys for Tots drive. We received hundreds of toys from community members throughout the day.

Toys for Tots wants to make sure every kid’s Christmas wish comes true. They work with 30 other organizations in southeast Minnesota who put them in touch with families in need.

“Then they get a hold of us and we deliver toys based on their age and gender requests and spread Christmas joy,” said Vince Reynolds.

One of our toy drive partners from Rochester Pediatric Dentistry shared why Toy’s For Tots is so special to them.

“We really love helping kids and we love being around kids, and this time of year especially it’s just really nice to be able to reach out and be a part of the community we love working with and serving,” said Dr. Nicole Youngers.

Youngers says the holiday season is a time to focus on helping others.

“Christmas is a time that sometimes giving is a lot more fun than receiving,” said Youngers.

Giving is what Toys For Tots is all about, added Youngers.

Having served over 7,600 kids last year, Reynolds says due to the current state of the economy, they expect that number to go up this year by a lot.

“Expecting closer to 10,000 this year, so we’re probably looking at over 30,000 toys, which is a big number,” said Reynolds.

Toys For Tots is prepared to take on the challenge of making sure no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift under their tree.

Our toy drive may be over, but we are still accepting new, unwrapped toys at ABC 6 until the campaign ends just before Christmas.

Come out to the T-J-MAXX plaza on Salem Road SW. We’re located on the side of the plaza across from Wildwoods Sports Bar and Grill.