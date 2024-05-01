ABC 6 News Excellent Educator: Ryan Todd

Students walk into Bryon High School every day ready to learn. But there's one classroom where learning isn't the only important thing.

(ABC 6 News) – Students walk into Bryon High School every day ready to learn. But there’s one classroom where learning isn’t the only important thing.

“I know I’m going to talk about sports politics whatever is going on in history. I mean I really enjoy history and I really enjoy Mr. Todd so it always makes for a good class,” said Kellen Passentino a junior at Byron.

“When you enter the classroom it’s just like a different vibe than a bunch of other classrooms. Like it’s just another day. You’re not just going into strictly learn. Like you learn you stuff and then as you are working you can just chat with him. Like you can really like whatever you have going on you can just get off your chest and he’s just a good person to come in and talk to,” said Makenna Scheerer junior at Byron.

Social studies teacher Ryan Todd says connecting with students is just as important as teaching the material.

“I get to share my stories with the kids, I get to be a part of their lives every day and make the students apart of what I do. Not just coming into teach something but make them an integral part of that,” said Todd.

His students say his teaching style has made them want to learn more every day.

“It’s more of a melting pot of opinions and discussion rather than more of lecture space where it’s more traditional. Which is really cool and it’s not an easy thing for teachers to do,” said Passentino.

“If you don’t understand something he will make sure that you learn it. You will leave his room knowing more than when you came in,” said Sheerer.

And that’s what makes Mr. Todd an excellent educator.

“It just means that I’ve had a great impact on the students here at Byron High School over the last three years and as a teacher overall it’s been one of my favorite things about what I do is coming to work every day and telling stories and sharing things and experiences with the kids,” said Todd.