ABC 6 braves Terror Island

(ABC 6 News) – Located in Maple Island is a different kind of island of its own – Terror Island. A trail filled with clowns, scarecrows, and everything scary in between.

ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz braved the island. See how she did by watching the video above.

Terror Island is located at 85210 Shady Ln. in Hollandale (Maple Island) and is open Fridays and Saturdays through October. For more information, you can click here.https://www.terrorisland-mn.com/