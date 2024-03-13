A homegrown music festival in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Music festival season is almost here, and Mower County is giving you a chance to grab your tickets early.

On April 5, you can visit the Paramount Theater in Austin to catch five bands perform for $25.

Charlie Parr, Whalen and the Willows and Lyle’s own Six Mile Grove are just some of the acts kicking off the first annual Homegrown Music Festival.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE.