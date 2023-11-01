A chillingly spooky Halloween!

It wasn't the Halloween blizzard of 1991, but it was still chilly out tonight. The cold weather didn't stop the kids from trick-or-treating, it actually gave them more of a reason to bundle up in their costumes.

The cold weather didn’t stop the kids from trick-or-treating, it actually gave them more of a reason to bundle up in their costumes. At the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, they invited the community to their trunk-or-treat.

Many unique costumes came through the lot to fill up their bags with candy.

“I’m Ariel the little mermaid,” Alaina Beckman said.

“I’m the sidekick flounder, the fish,” Adelaide Beckman said.

People were also welcome to hotdogs, marshmallows, and a cozy fire if they needed to warm up.

It’s an annual tradition for Redeemer Lutheran, something they’ve been doing for more than 10 years.

“We like to do this event on Halloween because it gives us a chance to interact with our neighborhood, care for them, love them, show them that we want to be a part of it,” Pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Adam Coglin said.

Coglin said the goal was to get rid of all their candy and there was more than enough to go around.

The kids weren’t the only ones all dressed up for the occasion as the ones giving out candy were also dressed in costumes.

“Our names, Michael and Megan, M&M yeah,” Michael Duerr said.

They were one of the cars participating in this year’s trunk-or-treat.

The snow had them worried, but it didn’t stop them from giving back to the community and the kids.

“You grow up in Minnesota, this is what Halloween has been like for most of my life so it’s kind of what you come to expect,” Megan Duerr said.

If bags filled to the brim with candy is any indication, this Halloween was a great success despite the temperatures.