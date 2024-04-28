96-year-old veteran finally receives purple heart with help from Senator Klobuchar

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday morning, Senator Amy Klobuchar held a virtual press event, highlighting her efforts in helping veteran Earl Meyer secure his purple heart.

The event was at 9 a.m. over Zoom, where Meyer and members of his family shared his story for why he is receiving the purple heart..

It is for wounds he received while serving in the Korean War, following a devastating battle in 1951 that left few members of his company alive.

Senator Klobuchar advocating for Meyer and other veterans to get their due recognition, stated “if we don’t honor them or if things get lost in the shuffle, not only is it hard for a family, it is also really hard for our country if we forget to treat those who served with dignity.”

On Monday, April 22nd, the U.S. Army finally notified Meyer that he would be receiving his purple heart.