911 Outage in Waseca County

(ABC 6 News) – 911 services for some customers in Waseca County are currently down.

According to the sheriff’s office, if you call 911 using a landline and get a busy signal, then just hang up and call the non-emergency line 507-835-0500.

The issue may be impact customers in Freeborn County as well.

Both departments are working with providers to restore service.

We will update this post when more information becomes available.