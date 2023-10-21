7th annual Austi-Con raises money for Autism Day Camps

(ABC 6 News) – The tabletop gaming event Austi-Con is bringing hundreds from across southeast Minnesota to the Austin Holiday Inn for a good time and a good cause.

This year could be the biggest yet, with organizers anticipating close to 400 attendees.

Austi-Con is taking donations and auctioning off games for Autism Day Camps run by the Hormel Historic Home. It’s a cause near and dear to organizers Michael and Kate Jordal.

“I think it’s a very good, helpful cause. I think it overlaps some with some of the gamers and it’s a good, relatable cause for us,” said Michael Jordal.

Vendors from game publishers and game stores in southeast Minnesota also came out to promote their businesses.

Kyle McManus is running a new game from his company Diecasters, called Innkeeper.

“Innkeeper is a 2-4 player card-slinging fantasy game of mercantile, where you and your friends are gonna step into the roles of proprietors and you compete against each other,” said McManus.

The fun lasts all weekend long. Saturday will see even more games, including a WWII battle reenactment and cat games hosted by Jenny Stohl Powell.

“I’m a big fan of cat games, so every year I organize and run cat games. We’ll be playing Exploding Kittens and Here Kitty Kitty, one of my favorite cat games,” said Stohl Powell.

The event has become so big, that organizers are already planning for next year.

“We’ll keep on doing it as long as we can, as long as it keeps working out and people are having fun,” said Jordal.

Sunday is Family Fun Day, where a family of four can come to play for only $10. Registration is available at the door for walk-ins to join the fun.

The convention goes from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.