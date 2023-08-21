6-vehicle crash on I-35 forces freeway to shut down; unknown injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A six-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 35 near Owatonna forced the freeway to shut down Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:20 p.m. all vehicles were heading north on I-35 when a semi-truck collided with another vehicle, causing a chain reaction involving four other cars.

There were nine total people involved in the crash. Some of these drivers were from Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois. Others were from Glenwood, Burnsville, Forest Lake, and Chaska.

The names and information of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down around 2 p.m. due to the crash and were opened several hours later.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation showed a helicopter at the scene of the crash.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Dept., and North Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story and more information is expected to be released at 6 p.m. on Monday.